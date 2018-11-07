Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Symphony will perform its second concert of the “A World of Music” season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

Guest Conductor Colin Brien will conduct Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and “Candide,” Grieg’s “Peer Gynt,” his own tone poem called “The West” and more.

Tickets are: $10 adults, $8 seniors and $6 students — available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or at the door.

The Magic Valley Symphony is a full orchestra of volunteer musicians from south central Idaho, based in Twin Falls and led by Music Director/Conductor Theodore Anchor Hadley.

For more information, go to mvsymphony.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments