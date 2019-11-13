TWIN FALLS — It seems impossible to picture a time when the Magic Valley Symphony didn’t perform at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
The familiar stage has become synonymous with the iconic community music group, so its upcoming show isn’t just a celebration of the Magic Valley Symphony’s 60 seasons of continuous performance. The upcoming concert Friday will also mark the milestone of exactly 50 years of performing in the Fine Arts Auditorium.
The Magic Valley Symphony will present “A Holiday Prelude” at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The group will perform holiday classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “The Bells of Christmas” and more. They will also play new music by Caleb Collins — “Once Upon a Star.” Serena Clark and the CSI Chamber Choir will join the orchestra in performing “The Promise of Living” by Aaron Copland, “Cantique de Jean Racine” by Gabriel Fauré and “Bredon Hill” by Daniel Gawthrop.
There will also be a raffle off for diamond earrings donated by Jensen Jewelry.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students — available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Sav-More Drug, Dunkley Music, Deseret Book and the CSI Fine Arts Center.
The Magic Valley Symphony started as the Twin Falls Civic Symphony in March 1959, and performed in the O’Leary Junior High Auditorium. It was formed around musicians who played for the first Dilettantes Group of Magic Valley production, “Carousel.” The O’Leary Auditorium could only seat about 400 people, Marty Mead said. It became the Magic Valley Symphony in 1963 when musicians from all around the Magic Valley started joining, Mead said.
“We were young and full of excitement,” said Mead, the first president of the Dilettantes Group of Magic Valley.
The production of “Carousel” was a community effort and was a huge success in 1959, but a new stage was needed. The Civic Auditorium Committee was created to find a place for the arts. Funds were raised that exceeded $500,000 by putting on shows and receiving donations from farmers, Mead said. The first performance at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium was in Nov. 1969
“The citizenry love music and they support it,” Mead said. “And they certainly do nowadays. It’s certainly exciting.”
Margaret Vincent was in the very first show put on by the Twin Falls Civic Symphony. She was recruited by the conductor, Richard Smith. Vincent would go on to receive a master’s in piano performance from Boise State University. She worked at CSI for about 10 years and helped start the piano pedagogy program.
Being in the local symphony was a large influence in her musical career, she said.
“All of us felt like we needed it in our community,” Vincent said. “Lots of people put a lot of effort into getting that first auditorium.”
Community music has also had an impact on her family. Each of her six children would go on to play an instrument.
And the way Vincent talks about the warming sound of a piano could make just about anyone want to pick up an instrument and learn to play or, at the very least, make them want to be serenaded at a local show.
“Music is one of those things you can do all your life and people can express themselves through it,” Vincent said. “It deepens them and broadens them.”
