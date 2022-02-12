Magic Valley Symphony announces the 2022 Youth Soloist Competition

Magic Valley Symphony will be holding the 2022 Youth Soloist Competition.

Applications must be post-marked or emailed no later than May 13. Audition performances will be scheduled June 11 at Canyon Ridge High School. Residents of and students in the south-central Idaho area from Cassia to Elmore to Blaine counties who have not reached age 22 by Sept. 1 are eligible to compete.

Candidates may enter as an individual or small ensemble performing on any orchestral instrument, piano or voice. They will prepare a single movement or aria from published orchestral literature.

Winners will receive a scholarship prize and may be invited to perform with Magic Valley Symphony at the Oct. 9 concert.

Full rules and the application form are available at mvsymphony.org.

Magic Valley Symphony is a volunteer community orchestra which has performed continuously since 1959, presenting four concerts per season under the baton of Director of Music Theodore Hadley. For more information about the Symphony, visit mvsymphony.org.

