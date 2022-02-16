Magic Valley Symphony announces February concert

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Symphony and returning Guest Conductor Colin Brien will present the third concert of this season themed “In Living Color” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

The program will feature the world premiere of Brien’s own composition called “Adventure Suite,” a fresh, youthful take on classical music inspired by video games. Maestro Brien will also conduct Dvorák’s Symphony No. 8 and the “Children’s March: Over the Hills and Far Away” by Percy Grainger. The Symphony will also host their annual student art show and contest with works by middle and high school art students.

Colin Brien is director of bands at Century High School in Pocatello. He has been guest clinician and conductor/adjudicator for many band, orchestra, and solo festivals throughout southeastern Idaho, and appeared with the symphony in 2016 and 2018.

Tickets are available at mysymphony.org and at the door. CSI COVID protocols will be followed with masks and distancing suggested.

