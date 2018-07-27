TWIN FALLS — Extra! Extra! Read all about it! “Disney’s Newsies the Broadway Musical” opens tonight at the Orpheum Theatre!
“Newsies” is inspired by the Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. It is the story of rebellious Jack Kelly, a newspaper delivery boy, a.k.a. a newsie, who is living among other homeless and orphaned children. Jack dreams of escaping to Santa Fe. When Joseph Pulitzer decides to raise newspaper prices to beat the competition it takes away what little profit the newsboys made. This causes the gang to protest and go on strike. Caught in the middle of all this is reporter Katherine Plumber who does a story on the situation.
“It’s exciting for me that we bring a world to life on a small stage, “ said Jeremy Abbott, who plays Spot Conlon.
When Disney’s “Newsies” was released in 1992 it was a box office bomb, but would later gain a cult following. The stage version debuted on Broadway in 2012, and was a critical and commercial success. Larry Johnson, a producer with the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre, said that earlier this year the rights for the play were made available for smaller theaters around the country to perform and they leapt at the opportunity.
“For the generation behind me, this show is a big deal for them,” Johnson said.
Director Justin Stallones grew up with the story. He said that he saw it originally in the theater, owned it on videocassette and DVD and watches it whenever it’s available on a streaming service. This is the first time Stallones has directed an adult cast for the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre. He said the theme of youth empowerment is why “Newsies” is so memorable.
“It’s a tale about scrappy kids trying to find a way to be treated with respect,” Stallones said. “This is a story about young people finding their way.”
Shows on July 27, July 28, August 3 and 4 will be at 7:30 p.m. Shows on July 29 and August 5 will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
