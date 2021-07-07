Magic Valley Kid Market fosters entrepreneurial spirit in younger generations

“There’s this fine line of growth and making sure that everybody’s going to get good visibility,” Martin explained. “We’re prepared to grow more, but we thought, for this year, we didn’t want to jump too much.”

Martin said the success is, in large part, due to the sponsors of the event. This year, one of the sponsors — Pioneer Federal Credit Union — held free, online finance classes for the children participating as vendors.

The community has also played a significant role in the event’s growth. There are few communities, Martin said, who support residents the way the Twin Falls community does.

“We love the support from our community,” she said. “It just makes it a great experience for everyone.”

These events, Martin said, have an incredibly positive impact on the children who participate. The Magic Valley Kid Market not only gives children a practical introduction to money management and business organization but also gets kids out into the community. By interacting with others, these young entrepreneurs are learning social skills and emotional intelligence.

Martin has three children — a son and two daughters — who have participated in the event every year.