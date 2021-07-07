Magic Valley Kid Market fosters entrepreneurial spirit in younger generations

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Kid Market is returning to City Park for its third year.
The market began when a group of mothers came together after discovering a children’s market thread on social media, according to the event’s website. When the moms realized there was no such event in Magic Valley, they worked together to organize the first local event in 2019.
South-central Idaho native Alli Martin became involved with the market after a social media post about the event crossed her feed three years ago. She has since become a member of the board and works with other Twin Falls parents to help facilitate the event.
“I saw it as a great opportunity for my kids,” Martin said. “I feel like teaching kids about finance and business and money management at a young age is going to be beneficial to them for life, so when I saw it, I jumped on the opportunity for them to have this chance.”
The first market was a success. Twin Falls residents, Martin said, turned out in droves to support the community’s youngest entrepreneurs and made it a positive experience for all of the children involved.
After the first year, the event board reached out to mothers in the community, expecting the second year to be even larger than the first. Organizers were in need of additional help to ensure the event went smoothly. Martin said she leapt at the chance.
“I was wanting to get involved in the community, and I thought that this would be a great stepping stone,” she said.
The Magic Valley Kid Market is exactly what it sounds like: a market run entirely by children. Each booth is run by a child or team of children selling products they have created or goods they have ordered.
Some of the most notable products sold at the annual market include homegrown flowers, homemade lotions, welding art, food and drinks, and jewelry.
“Everyone is going to find something there that is going to fit their niche,” Martin said.
Vendors vary in age, with the youngest being 5 years old and the oldest 16 years old. Children travel from across southern Idaho to sell their goods at the annual event.
During the first summer, 134 children participated in the market’s 63 booths. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had to cut the number of booths to abide by social distancing guidelines in 2020; the event had 102 participants in 52 booths.
This year, the event has 197 children signed on as vendors across 91 booths. Due to the continued success and significant growth, the board has added a second market date on Nov. 20 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.
The summer event has a waiting list, and fall sign ups have not yet opened.
“There’s this fine line of growth and making sure that everybody’s going to get good visibility,” Martin explained. “We’re prepared to grow more, but we thought, for this year, we didn’t want to jump too much.”
Martin said the success is, in large part, due to the sponsors of the event. This year, one of the sponsors — Pioneer Federal Credit Union — held free, online finance classes for the children participating as vendors.
The community has also played a significant role in the event’s growth. There are few communities, Martin said, who support residents the way the Twin Falls community does.
“We love the support from our community,” she said. “It just makes it a great experience for everyone.”
These events, Martin said, have an incredibly positive impact on the children who participate. The Magic Valley Kid Market not only gives children a practical introduction to money management and business organization but also gets kids out into the community. By interacting with others, these young entrepreneurs are learning social skills and emotional intelligence.
Martin has three children — a son and two daughters — who have participated in the event every year.
“From the first one to now, I feel like they’ve gotten so much more motivation for setting up their booths and organizing it, and they’ve gotten more independent,” she said. “I’m less involved in their booth than I was in the very beginning. I think it helps them to mature.”
For parents whose children are participating in this year’s event or who are considering signing up for future events, Martin said “plan early, and try to make whatever your kid is trying to sell stand out and be unique.”
The Magic Valley Kid Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 10 at the Twin Falls City Park. More information is available at mvkidmarket.com and announcements are available on the Magic Valley Kid Market Facebook page.