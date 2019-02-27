FILER — The Magic Valley Gem Club will hold its 69th annual show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, U.S. 30.
Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 years and older. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free if accompanied by an adult.
The Hagerman Fossil Beds, the Herrett Center and the Magic Valley Gold Panning Club will have displays, as will collectors and lapidaries from the region. Dealers will sell rough materials, finished jewelry, mineral specimens, fossils, polished-rock grab bags and other rock-related items. Magic Valley Gem Club members will demonstrate various skills associated with the lapidary hobby — faceting, cabochon-making, sphere-making, geode cracking and others.
Activities will include a wheel of fortune, a sand-dig for gems, a silent auction of rocks, a fluorescent mineral display, door prizes and a grand-prize drawing.
Gem club members promote the study of mineralogy and help teach allied earth sciences to local school students. They also conduct field trips during warmer weather for members and guests to collect mineral specimens and lapidary materials.
The club welcomes new members with or without previous experience. Help and instructions are available to all members.
For more information, call Chris Funk at 208-539-5369 or email rmetts@magicvalleygemclub.org or mail Magic Valley Gem Club, P.O. Box 725, Twin Falls, ID 83303.
