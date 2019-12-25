TWIN FALLS
Ring in 2020 to a different beat at these New Years events.
One features a vibrant beet.
One is putting the 1920s on repeat.
And another will make you want to stomp your feet.
Drop the beet
New York City drops a crystal ball. Boise lowers a spud.
But you’ll want to be in Rupert when the beet drops. A glittering white sugar beet, that is.
“We are going into 2020 making magic,” organizer Ryan McEuen said.
The party starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rupert Square in front of the Historic Wilson Theater. The family-friendly event will also feature a beer garden and live music by a DJ Tanner, Devon Tyler, Barton & Bollar and Jonathan McEuen.
“I’m really working hard to bring the whole community together,” McEuen said.
The beet is made of steel and expanded, perforated metal and weighs between 1,400 and 1,500 pounds. The giant vegetable is also 22 feet tall with 13-foot-tall green leaves. It will be strung up by a crane and will descend at midnight, followed by fireworks.
“This is an opportunity for people to be a part of history,” McEuen said.
A ribbon-cutting for the sugar beet is scheduled at 4 p.m. Dec. 27 at Rupert Square, across from Doc’s Pizza. Refreshments will be provided. McEuen said this is an opportunity to see the beet up close before it makes it grand debut.
Roaring 2020s
Zoot suits and flapper dresses are back in style New Year’s Eve at 55 Windbreak.
Rock’n Return of the Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve Celebration starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 55 Windbreak, 1749 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls.
“Last year, we had a masquerade ball, and people dressed up and it was a blast,” co-owner L.K. Avelar said.
The night will feature music, karaoke and a costume contest with prizes.
There will be ‘20s-inspired drink specials on such favorites as Manhattan cocktails, martinis and spritzers.
“It’s going to be a fun night of karaoke and drink specials,” Avelar said.
And a champagne toast at midnight will mark the New Year.
Dance the night away
Mosey on over to Buhl on Tuesday night and get a jumpstart on your New Year’s workout resolution.
Buttons n’ Bows will hold a New Year’s Eve square dance from 9 p.m. to midnight at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl.
“It’s very healthy and you get a good cardio workout,” said Mike Anderson, Buttons n’ Bows president.
Anderson said the New Year’s Eve dance usually draws 50 to 60 people.
All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Cinnamon rolls will be served, and finger foods are also welcome.
But if you are a beginner, you’ll have to sit this dance out.
Anderson said the dance is for experienced dancers only. However, beginners are invited to attend and it’s a good way to learn about the group.
“There is a lot of friendship and fellowship going on,” Anderson said. “Just good, clean fun.”
Other events
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for the Arts features the “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31, “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” at 2:30 p.m. and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Call 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Magic Valley’s New Year’s Eve Party at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The event is 21 and older. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. There will be dancing, cocktails, balloon drop, prizes and champagne.
Partying and family night skiing starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 at Dollar Mountain Lodge, 83 Elkhorn Road. The event features skiing, music, face painting, party hat decorating, a photo booth and bouncy twister, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Cost is $40 for adults and $30 for ages 12 and younger. For more information, go to sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com
Annual New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, a benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts, starts at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the River Run Lodge on Serenade Lane. It will feature music by Portland-based duo Ben Braden and Nick Sadler of Strange Hotels and DJs Madeline O’Moore, Cara Stricker and Leigh Peterson of the Los Angeles-based female collective, Pet Cool. There will also be a photo booth, complimentary champagne until 10 p.m. and a midnight toast. Attendees must be 21 and older. Tickets are $150 person and available at sunvalleycenter.org or at Sun Valley Center’s box office in Ketchum. Call 208-726-9491 for more information.
