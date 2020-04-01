Magic Valley Events calendar
Magic Valley Events calendar

Editor’s Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns and in compliance with the statewide stay-home order. Please contact organizers for full details.

Banquet rescheduled/TF

Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame’s 61st annual banquet to honor its newest inductees, originally set for April 14, has been rescheduled to June 16. The banquet will open with a social at 6:30 p.m. followed by a prime rib dinner at 7 p.m. at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. This year’s inductees are cattle producers Guy and Sherry Colyer of Bruneau, sheep producers Don and Patricia Pickett of Oakley, Idaho State Brand Inspector Larry Hayhurst of Nampa and dairyman John Reitsma (posthumously) of Jerome. Tickets for the dinner are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077. Information: facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock.

Presentation rescheduled/TF

Magic Valley Arts Council’s April Brown Bag Lecture Series has been rescheduled to June 26. The season’s topic is “Gems of the Magic Valley.” The presentation features “Building a Successful Career in the Trades” with Billy Salts, owner of Magic Electric and Plumbing, Heating and Air, at noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. Free admission; bring a lunch. Information: 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.

Art show rescheduled/TF

Magic Valley Arts Council’s Art and Soul of the Magic Valley has been moved from April to June. The art event is planned for June 26 through July 11 and will feature about 300 artists’ work on display at many venues throughout Twin Falls. The Kickoff Celebration is planned for June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, with the awards ceremony on July 24 in Twin Falls City Park. Information: 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.

Martial arts/TF

Success Martial Arts classes have been moved to online during this time of social distancing. Information: blackbeltminds.com.

Cantata canceled/Gooding

Gooding Community Chorale’s April Easter cantata has been canceled. The group will reconvene in October to prepare for the Christmas cantata.

Rec activities canceled/Wendell

Wendell Recreation District has canceled or postponed all upcoming activities until further notice due to coronavirus concerns. This includes the swimming pool and all large gathering events where sports groups have rented the recreation district facilities. The district is not taking reservations for Wendell City Park during this time. Information: wendellrec.org.

Calendar deadlines

Don’t miss your chance to tell southern Idaho about your arts event. The deadline for entries for the entertainment calendar is noon Thursday to be published in the following Wednesday's publication. Send submissions to Ramona Jones at ramona@magicvalley.com.

