TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Chorale will present Spring Sing 2019 at 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 4 p.m. April 14 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
The concert will feature American music including works from American composer Randall Thompson. Thompson received numerous awards and honorary doctoral degrees from American colleges and universities in recognition of his works.
The chorale will perform Thompson’s “The Last Words of David,” “Frostiana: Seven Country Songs” set to the poems of Robert Frost and “Alleluia.” The Chorale will also sing selections from American culture and history and a medley from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students — available at Kurt’s Hallmark Pharmacy in the Lynwood, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book and the CSI Box Office.
Rehearsal will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the CSI Choir Room. For more information, call 208-733-4482.
