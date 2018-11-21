TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Chorale will present its Christmas concert, Christmas Magic in the Valley, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
The program will include a variety of Christmas music from around the world, a Christmas carol medley, “Magnificat” by Pergolesi and an audience sing-along.
The chorale will be conducted by Carson Wong and accompanied by Sue Miller and the Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra.
Tickets are: $10 adults, $8 seniors and $6 students — available at Sav-Mor Drug, Kurt’s Pharmacy, Deseret Book and at the CSI Box Office.
For more information, call Alice Anderson at 208-733-4482.
