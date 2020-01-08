{{featured_button_text}}
Magic Valley Chorale

The Magic Valley Chorale rehearses April 13, 2017, at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts Center in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Chorale invites new members to join the choir for the spring semester.

Registration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the choir room at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, 315 Falls Ave. Rehearsal will start at 7 p.m. that evening. All rehearsals will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.

Membership dues are $10 per semester to be paid at registration.

The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong.

The spring concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 24 with the Magic Valley Symphony. The program will include a composition written by Allen Vizutti for the choir and symphony. The choir will also perform medleys from Irving Berlin and Richard Rogers.

