TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Chorale invites new members to join the choir for the spring semester.
Registration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the choir room at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, 315 Falls Ave. Rehearsal will start at 7 p.m. that evening. All rehearsals will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Membership dues are $10 per semester to be paid at registration.
You have free articles remaining.
The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong.
The spring concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 24 with the Magic Valley Symphony. The program will include a composition written by Allen Vizutti for the choir and symphony. The choir will also perform medleys from Irving Berlin and Richard Rogers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.