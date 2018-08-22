TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Chorale invites community members to join the choir for the 2018 fall semester.
Registration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building choir room. Rehearsal will start that evening at 7 p.m.
All rehearsals will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester.
The concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
The concerts will include a variety of Christmas music from around the world; a Christmas carol medley; “Magnificat” by Pergolesi; and an audience sing-along.
The chorale will be conducted by Carson Wong. For more information call 208-733-4482.
