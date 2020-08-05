Magic Valley Chorale cancels winter concert

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Chorale board of directors has decided to cancel the winter concert due to COVID-19 concerns. The safety of choral members and concertgoers is the group’s most important objective. College of Southern Idaho music room regulations make it impossible to hold rehearsals and comply with the safety measures.
The chorale is hoping to have rehearsals and a concert in the spring.
