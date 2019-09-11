{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Open solo auditions for the Magic Valley Chorale’s performance of Handel’s “Messiah: Part 1” will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. Singers are needed for soprano, alto, tenor and bass solos. Performances will be Dec. 14 and 15.

To apply, call Carson Wong at 208-539-4794 or email carson_wong@msn.com.

Completed applications must be returned to Carson Wong no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 24 through the secretaries of the CSI Fine Arts Building: Svetlana Schuckert or Diane Gause. Applicants will be contacted to receive specific audition times.

