Magic Valley Arts Council selects executive director

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council Board of Directors has appointed Melissa Crane to be the council's executive director.
Crane has been the council's acting executive director since Sept. 30, when Erik Allen resigned after nine months in the position. Allen was appointed to replace Carolyn White, who retired after 14 years with the council.
Crane joined the council eight years ago as marketing/sales coordinator. In 2015 she was promoted to marketing/sales director. Prior to working for the council, she was on its board of directors from 2007 to 2011. She was previously the transportation director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Magic Valley.
“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for the opportunity to be part of such an incredible organization,” Crane said in a Tuesday statement. “The Arts Council is still struggling to hurdle over the obstacles created by the COVID crisis, but we have been blessed with tremendous community support. We have a clear vision of our mission to foster arts experiences for all people of the Magic Valley and are setting our sights on exciting opportunities in the New Year.
“Working for the Arts Council has ignited my passion for the arts. One of my favorites aspects of the work ahead is the rewarding opportunity to partner with local artists, businesses and community members in support of our numerous programs and endeavors,” Crane said.
Crane also serves as vice chair of the newly formed Twin Falls City Public Arts Commission and is a member of the Xavier Charter School Board, a member of the organizing committee for the Festival of Giving, and a member of the organizing committee for the newly formed Racing for Charity.
Crane and her husband, Mike, are parents to three sons, twins who attend CSI, and an eighth grader at Xavier.
Annual programs of the Magic Valley Arts Council include Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, Art After School classes for students, Art in the Park, Arts & Eats Food Truck Fest, Art of the Gift, Arts on Tour Student Outreach (in partnership with the College of Southern Idaho), Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, Indie Lens Pop-Up, Jazz on the Canyon (in partnership with the Twin Falls Education Foundation and CSI’ Music Fest), Kids Art in the Park, Missoula Children’s Theatre and Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts. The Magic Valley Arts Council also partners with the Twin Falls Municipal Band to offer Chalk the Walk, worked with the Urban Renewal Agency to add art-wrapped utility boxes in downtown Twin Falls, and continually displays art in Twin Falls City Hall.