Magic Valley Arts Council selects executive director

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council Board of Directors has appointed Melissa Crane to be the council's executive director.

Crane has been the council's acting executive director since Sept. 30, when Erik Allen resigned after nine months in the position. Allen was appointed to replace Carolyn White, who retired after 14 years with the council.

Crane joined the council eight years ago as marketing/sales coordinator. In 2015 she was promoted to marketing/sales director. Prior to working for the council, she was on its board of directors from 2007 to 2011. She was previously the transportation director for the Boys & Girls Club of the Magic Valley.

“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for the opportunity to be part of such an incredible organization,” Crane said in a Tuesday statement. “The Arts Council is still struggling to hurdle over the obstacles created by the COVID crisis, but we have been blessed with tremendous community support. We have a clear vision of our mission to foster arts experiences for all people of the Magic Valley and are setting our sights on exciting opportunities in the New Year.

