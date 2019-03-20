Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — If you have a passion for the arts, a drive to build community and the heart for non-profit work, then serving on the Magic Valley Arts Council Board of Directors may be right for you.

The council is looking for people who are energetic and eager to put their enthusiasm to work. Community members who have a demonstrated talent in chairing successful fundraising events and promotions are encouraged to apply. Participate in and learn more about the arts in the community by serving as a board member.

For more information, call Magic Valley Arts Council Executive Director Carolyn White at 208-734-2787 or email carolyn@twinfallscenter.org.

