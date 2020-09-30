Magic Valley Arts Council director resigns after 9 months

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council announced Wednesday morning that its executive director has resigned after nine months on the job.

Erik Allen took the position Dec. 20 upon the retirement of Carolyn White, who spent 14 years with the council.

The council's board said in a statement that it is grateful for Allen’s contributions and leadership.

"During his time at MVAC he executed a beautiful remodel of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art, helped coordinate Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, and launched the Art After School program, providing art classes to students in Grades 1-6," the statement said.

"The MVAC Board of Directors sincerely thanks Allen for his contributions to advancing the arts in the Magic Valley and we wish him the best of luck and opportunities in future endeavors."

Melissa Crane will be the council's acting executive director, the statement said. Crane joined the council eight years ago as marketing/sales coordinator. In 2015 she was promoted to marketing/sales director. Prior to working for the council, she was on its board of directors from 2007 to 2011.

