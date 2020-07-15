Magic Valley Arts Council cancels Art in the Park, other events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council Board of Directors voted to cancel events that were set to happen July 24 and 25 at Twin Falls City Park.

Arts and Eats – Food Truck Fest, Art in the Park, Art & Soul Awards Ceremony and Kids Art in the Park are all canceled.

The board voted unanimously to "put public health concerns above all else," a Wednesday statement said.

Artist booth and jury fees and food vendor booth fees will be refunded, and checks will be mailed this week.

Art & Soul winners will be announced by 7 p.m. on July 25.

Kids Art in the Park will be moved to an online “virtual” setting, the statement said. Students who have pre-registered will be asked to pick up materials from the Magic Valley Arts Council and then given information to log on and watch a video of local instructor-guided workshops online. Supply pick up and links to workshops will be provided at a future date. Pre-registration for Kids Art in the Park will continue through July 17. Registration is at magicvalleyartscouncil.info/kidsartinpark.