TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council has announced its new director.
Erik Allen will fill the position Dec. 20 upon the retirement of Carolyn White.
Originally from Hazelton, Erik earned a Bachelor of Fine Art from University of Idaho and a Masters of Fine Art from University of Illinois at Chicago. While attending University of Illinois at Chicago he curated exhibitions in 2013 & 2014. He conducted workshops while attending U of I and U of I in Chicago such as Harvest Sketches, Drawing in Space: A Sculptural Adventure with Wire, Sketching Like a Pro: Canvas Sketching, Painting Panels: Construction and Function. In 2008, he was awarded First Place Award in Juried Undergraduate Exhibit and Faculty Choice in the fine art Category at U of I Research Expo, and in 2019 he won Fourth Place Overall in the Art and Soul of the City. Since returning to the Magic Valley he conducted an introduction to drawing class at the Magic Valley Arts Council.
Prior to joining the team at the Magic Valley Arts Council Erik was a general contractor with Wayne Allen Construction.
The Magic Valley Arts Council is the official arts agency of the City of Twin Falls as designated in 1994 by the Twin Falls City Council. The Arts Council’s mission is to foster and promote experiences in the arts for all people in the Greater Twin Falls area. The Arts Council is an association of arts organizations, individuals, educational institutions and businesses.
