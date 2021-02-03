 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery host 'Silver Linings' exhibit
0 comments

Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery host 'Silver Linings' exhibit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A Twin Falls Center for the Arts - Magic Valley Arts Council

The Full Moon Gallery is seen in the A Twin Falls Center for the Arts building Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft invite you to experience the exhibition “Silver Linings: Crisis Curates Chances,” inside the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

Featuring the work of FMG artist members and guest artists, the free exhibition showcases enduring optimism even in difficult times. The public is invited to attend the open house is Feb. 4 from 5 – 7 pm.

Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art artist members are Kim Critchfield, Pegan Cook, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Paula Brown Sinclair, Leon Smith and Bev Stone.

Guest artists are Andrea Baird, Cindy Jones, Faith Rea, Judi Thietten, KD Williams, and Sheryl and Bill West.

During the month of February, the Full Moon Gallery is open Tuesdays – Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“The Silver Linings: Crisis Curates Chances” exhibition closes March 26.

For more information call 734-ARTS (2787) or visit the Full Moon Gallery online at MagicValleyArtsCouncil.info.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cardi B set to drop new single 'Up' this Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News