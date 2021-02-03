Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery host 'Silver Linings' exhibit

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft invite you to experience the exhibition “Silver Linings: Crisis Curates Chances,” inside the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

Featuring the work of FMG artist members and guest artists, the free exhibition showcases enduring optimism even in difficult times. The public is invited to attend the open house is Feb. 4 from 5 – 7 pm.

Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art artist members are Kim Critchfield, Pegan Cook, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Paula Brown Sinclair, Leon Smith and Bev Stone.

Guest artists are Andrea Baird, Cindy Jones, Faith Rea, Judi Thietten, KD Williams, and Sheryl and Bill West.

During the month of February, the Full Moon Gallery is open Tuesdays – Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“The Silver Linings: Crisis Curates Chances” exhibition closes March 26.

For more information call 734-ARTS (2787) or visit the Full Moon Gallery online at MagicValleyArtsCouncil.info.

