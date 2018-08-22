BURLEY — The Magic Philharmonic Orchestra is getting ready for their 2018-19 season. The group has openings in the string section, orchestra percussion section and for a bassoon and harp player. There are no other openings in the brass or woodwind sections.
To audition, call Jolene Hobson for strings at 208-312-4560 or Deana Christensen for other instruments at 208-670-1831. Rehearsals are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Burley High School, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley.
The orchestra has planned fall, Christmas, youth and spring concerts. The first concert of the season will be Nov. 16 with guest conductor Patrick Brooks, a professor of music at Idaho State University.
