Magic Mud Art Sale finds new way to continue in the pandemic

TWIN FALLS — A longtime College of Southern Idaho pottery sale canceled last week has found a new home on the canyon rim.

Magic Mud Art Sale 2020 was canceled after Gov. Brad Little announced his plans Oct. 26 to move Idaho back to stage 3 restrictions amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Fortunately, the sale, which provides some proceeds to the CSI Art Club, will join the Magic Valley Arts Council’s latest exhibit at the Full Moon Gallery. Magic Mud has been around for about 35 years.

“I’ve been a fan of Magic Mud for as long as I’ve been in this community,” said Melissa Crane, acting executive director of the arts council. “I was saddened it was going to be canceled, but fortunate that we were in a position to set up the works for an extended time.”

Pottery usually available at Magic Mud will be for sale at “Art of the Gift: Unwrapped Slowly” on display Nov. 19 through Jan 8 at the Full Moon Gallery.

“They reached out to me,” CSI ceramics instructor Mayumi Kiefer said. “They are so nice to put our pieces over there. It is very nice for them to do that for us.”

This is the second year Kiefer has taught ceramics at the CSI.