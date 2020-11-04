Magic Mud Art Sale finds new way to continue in the pandemic

TWIN FALLS — A longtime College of Southern Idaho pottery sale canceled last week has found a new home on the canyon rim.
Magic Mud Art Sale 2020 was canceled after Gov. Brad Little announced his plans Oct. 26 to move Idaho back to stage 3 restrictions amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Fortunately, the sale, which provides some proceeds to the CSI Art Club, will join the Magic Valley Arts Council’s latest exhibit at the Full Moon Gallery. Magic Mud has been around for about 35 years.
“I’ve been a fan of Magic Mud for as long as I’ve been in this community,” said Melissa Crane, acting executive director of the arts council. “I was saddened it was going to be canceled, but fortunate that we were in a position to set up the works for an extended time.”
Pottery usually available at Magic Mud will be for sale at “Art of the Gift: Unwrapped Slowly” on display Nov. 19 through Jan 8 at the Full Moon Gallery.
“They reached out to me,” CSI ceramics instructor Mayumi Kiefer said. “They are so nice to put our pieces over there. It is very nice for them to do that for us.”
This is the second year Kiefer has taught ceramics at the CSI.
“I believe that art is therapy. Nowadays art is an important part of our lives,” Kiefer said. “This will be a great opportunity for the students and also the community. The faculty side of view, we feel the students have lots of potential. This opportunity is to show them that when they try, and have a goal, they will be able to accomplish that. It’s not only constrained inside the school, we can share and the community can come see what we are doing.”
Student Quinn Kellogg is currently taking her first pottery class at CSI. Kellogg said she doesn’t plan to sell her work, but is impressed by the talent of her peers.
“I always wanted to take ceramics and jumped at the opportunity,” Kellogg said. “I’ve learned a lot. I was really bad at first. It took me a while to figure it out. My teacher is amazing. She taught me in a way I could progress and learn super fast.”
Paula Dodd, a potter who has sold at Magic Mud since 2013, takes an independent studio class at CSI. Dodd said one of her favorite things to make are lidded jars.
“I end up with several pieces I need to get off my shelf and onto someone else’s,” Dodd said. “It’s an avenue to provide some funds to buy more clay and build something else.”
