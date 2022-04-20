Lunch with Judy is coming to the Orpheum this weekend

TWIN FALLS — A new and original play “Lunch with Judy” is coming to the Orpheum Theatre this weekend.
“Lunch with Judy” was co-written by retired College of Southern Idaho professor Tony Mannen and his former student Billy Perry. This is the third show they have written together since starting their own production company named “Two Williams Productions,” as both of their first names are William.
The upcoming play is about actress Judy Garland as she befriends a stagehand named Will who helps her through life events.
Perry came up with the idea for the play when he was thinking of a two-character story.
“I thought, which celebrity would I want to pick their brain,” Perry said. That’s when Judy Garland came to his mind. Growing up, her movies and musicals were some of his favorites.
When they were writing the play, they alternated between writing in Boise where Perry lives and works as a lab technician and Twin Falls where Mannen lives, every weekend for about seven months until the story was complete.
Mannen, who was a professor at CSI for 40 years, said everyone involved is a former student of his who have all worked together on multiple projects over the years.
“I’m fortunate to ask for talent that I know is good,” Mannen said.
“It’s very much an alumni show,” Perry said.