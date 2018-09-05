KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will kick off its 2018–2019 film series with “Loving Vincent,” a feature-length painted animation — the first of its kind — that explores the life and controversial death of Vincent van Gogh. It was written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman. The film will be screened at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum.
First conceived as a seven-minute short movie in 2008, “Loving Vincent” was created by Dorota Kobiela after studying van Gogh’s techniques and learning his personal story through his letters. Each of the film’s 65,000 frames is an oil painting on canvas, created by a team of 125 painters using the same techniques as van Gogh.
The film won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the 2017 European Film Awards in Berlin and was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 90th Academy Awards.
Tickets for “Loving Vincent” are: $10 SVCA members and $12 nonmembers — available by calling 208-726-9791 or at sunvalleycenter.org" target="_blank">sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office, 191 Fifth Street E., Ketchum.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
