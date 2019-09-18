Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering starts Friday

SHOSHONE — The 10th annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering will take place Friday and Saturday at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St., and at the fairgrounds on South Carmen Street, Shoshone.
Free day shows will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Evening concerts will begin at 7 p.m., with a pre-show beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Poets and musicians from all around the western United States will be in town to perform their cowboy/western music and poetry. Vendors, a mountain man rendezvous and open mic sessions are just a few other things that will happen.
This year’s gathering features Dave Stamey — a seven-time entertainer of the year, seven-time male performer of the year and five-time songwriter of the year for the Western Music Association. In November 2016, Stamey was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame. He has also been a cowboy, a mule packer and a dude wrangler.
Brigid Reedy will also perform at this year’s event, as she has at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada, for the past six years. Brigid Reedy is credited in recent books by Aaron Parrett and Charlie Seeman as an important singer, songwriter, fiddler and poet who is carrying forward classic cowboy music, poetry and rich Montana fiddle traditions. Now 18, Brigid Reedy’s writing draws considerably from her experience as a young woman coming of age in the rural West.
You have free articles remaining.
Also performing will be Johnny “Guitar” Reedy, Brigid Reedy’s little brother whose physical stature and musical skills belie his age of thirteen. Transcending the role of sideman, he has become a full-fledged collaborator with his sister — assisting in arranging music for their cowboy, western swing, gypsy jazz and blues repertoire.
Some past-favorite Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering entertainers will also return: Coyote Joe, the Panhandle Cowboys, Tony Argento, David Anderson, Thatch Elme and Lynn Kopelke. New to this year’s gathering will be the Fall River Boys and the Sawtooth Serenaders.
Tickets for limited reserve seats are $25 per night. General admission tickets are $20 per night or $35 for both performances combined.
To purchase tickets, go to lostnlavagathering.com. General Admission tickets can also be purchased at the door. For more information, call 208-886-7787 or go to the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.