Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering returns to share ‘Western way of life’ with southwest Idaho

An annual event celebrating ranching and the way of the West — the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering — is riding into town for its twelfth year.

Started in 2010, the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering, held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Community Center, has called Shoshone home for each third weekend in September. The event includes live music, cowboy poetry, stories from local ranchers and demonstrations from mountain men, or wilderness explorers known for living “off the grid” and their traditional way of life.

Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering President Payson Reese was born and raised in the Magic Valley and has been involved in the Shoshone community for about 13 years. He was new to his position with the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce when members of the community proposed the first Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering, and he has been involved with the event ever since that first proposal.

That first Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering had an estimated 30 people in attendance.

“The first time was very limited,” Reese said. “Today, we’re pushing 150-200 people. It’s evolved greatly in the last 12 years, and it’s becoming one of the premier events for cowboy poetry.”