Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering returns to share ‘Western way of life’ with southwest Idaho

An annual event celebrating ranching and the way of the West — the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering — is riding into town for its twelfth year.
Started in 2010, the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering, held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Community Center, has called Shoshone home for each third weekend in September. The event includes live music, cowboy poetry, stories from local ranchers and demonstrations from mountain men, or wilderness explorers known for living “off the grid” and their traditional way of life.
Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering President Payson Reese was born and raised in the Magic Valley and has been involved in the Shoshone community for about 13 years. He was new to his position with the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce when members of the community proposed the first Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering, and he has been involved with the event ever since that first proposal.
That first Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering had an estimated 30 people in attendance.
“The first time was very limited,” Reese said. “Today, we’re pushing 150-200 people. It’s evolved greatly in the last 12 years, and it’s becoming one of the premier events for cowboy poetry.”
Reese said attendees can expect to learn more about traditional skills, cowboy cultures from around the world and how to dance the two-step all through meeting ranchers, hearing their stories and making new friends.
“We’re trying to teach the Western way of life through music and poetry,” Reese said. “It’s a historic event to learn how things were. You get to listen to the stories of the cowboys, cowgirls and Indians.”
The 2021 Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering will begin Friday and wrap up late Saturday evening. Friday’s daytime events begin at noon and include performances from Bryan Dilworth & Tony Argento, Panhandle Cowboys, Colt Angell, Lynn Kopelke, and The Buckaroo Balladeers.
Beginning at 9 a.m., Saturday’s events kick off with Gary Allegretto’s Learn to Play Cowboy Harmonica Worship as well as Cowboy Church at 10:30 a.m. Performances continue throughout the day with Tony Argento, Lyn Kopelke & Panhandle Cowboys; The Buckaroo Balladeers; Colt Angell; and Strings Attached.
Daytime events on both days are free to the public. Merchants, non-profit organizations, food vendors and displays will also be available throughout each day, including demonstrations from the Shoshone City and Rural Fire Department, Lincoln County EMS, and Lincoln County Sheriff.
Evening concerts, which begin at around 6:20 p.m. on each night, require tickets for attendance. Gary Allegretto will be headlining the Friday evening concert, and Saturday’s evening concert is headlined by The High Country Cowboys. Tickets are $20 per night or $35 for both nights.
A portion of the funds raised as a result of the event have been donated to local entities since the gathering was first organized. In previous years, the event has donated money to Moon Creek Ponies for Prevention, Lincoln County Crossroads Farmers Market and more.
This year, proceeds from the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering go to the Shoshone School Music Program.
Last year, the event donated about $500, and this year, Reese said the donation will be “a little bit more.” The final amount will be revealed during the presentation of the check to school representatives on Saturday.
“Support the community of Shoshone,” Reese said. “This is one of our last, huge events of the year. It’s a great way to come, have great fun with the family, and support your community.”
More information is available at the Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering Facebook page.