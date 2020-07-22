Looking for something to do? Magic Valley Events Calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit is on display through Aug. 1 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Barbara Michener, along with Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/Ketchum
“From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” art exhibition is on display through Sept. 10 at the Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Derek No-Sun Brown (Shoshone-Bannock, Klamath and Ojibwe), Judith Freeman, Daniel Gordon, MK Guth and Anthony Hernandez. Sopheap Pich created a large outdoor sculpture at 551 N. First Ave., Ketchum. The exhibition also includes a short video of interviews with members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes about their history and contemporary relationship to the Camas Prairie. Free exhibition tours: 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. July 23 and Aug. 20; pre-registration is required with limited spots. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Wednesday, July 22
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s last Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, with Librarian Kasi Allen. The subject is “Folklore.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Library challenge/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading ends with a Paparazzi Challenge Wednesday through Saturday. Take a selfie at Twin Falls City Commons, Canyon Rim Trail, Rock Creek Park or the College of Southern Idaho campus; wear a face mask, cowboy hat, striped shorts or superhero tee; and act up with a dance move, a silly face, a peace sign or crossed arms. Email the selfies to tfpl@tfpl.org by Saturday. The library will share them on social media and draw from all entries for a summer prize. Information: 208-733-2964 or on the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with an ATV and motorcycle rodeo at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Thursday, July 23
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walks series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location for the bird walk will be available upon registration. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Parade, rodeo/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with a parade at 6 p.m. July 23 and the Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo at 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Water webinar/Boise
Idaho Conservation League’s “Wild Idaho! The Snake River and Clean Water,” the last segment in a four-part series on conservation, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The webinar explores the issues that are facing Idaho’s Snake River, including toxic algae outbreaks, pollution issues and groundwater quality decline in the Magic Valley region. Also, learn about the perspective from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes (invited), and a new report on troubling groundwater trends in the Magic Valley. Register at idahoconservation.org/wildidaho.
Friday, July 24
Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Family Fun Friday. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library for ideas for a weekend based on this week’s “Folklore” theme. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Art events canceled/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council has canceled the Art in the Park events: Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest, Art in the Park, Art & Soul Awards Ceremony and Kids Art in the Park. The events were originally scheduled for July 24-25 at Twin Falls City Park. Art & Soul winners will be announced by 7 p.m. July 25. Kids Art in the Park will move to an online virtual setting; pre-registered students will pick up materials from the arts council and then be given information to log on and watch a video of local instructor-guided workshops online. Information: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Aaron Golay, 9 to 11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with the Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo at 8 p.m., followed by music by Heath Clark, at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Rodeo tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Lee Liberty, research professor at Boise State University, with “Earthquakes in Central Idaho: Why, Where, and How Often” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, July 25
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Extreme Weather,” 1:30 and 6:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 3 p.m.; and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy night with Dr. Nick Redbone, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Truck show/Filer
Monster Truck Insanity Tour with two shows, 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features monster truck competitions, monster truck rides, tough truck racing championships and more. Pre-sale tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children, and available online at livealittleproductions.com. Social distancing is required. 888-490-1990.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with the United Truck and Tractor Pull at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Sunday, July 26
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair concludes with an antique tractor pull at 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Monday, July 27
Fair/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair begins at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road, and features lawnmower races at 6 p.m. in the arena ($5 a person or $25 per family). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Tuesday, July 28
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Faster Than Light” with sky tour, 6: 30 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, concert/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Features the PMT free concert at 7 p.m. at the race-track grandstands at the south entrance of fairgrounds. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. July 29; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night hosted by the Magic Valley Young Professionals, 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues July 29 at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 5:30 p.m., Lions Club barbecue dinner at the pavilion ($10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 and younger); 7 p.m., junior rodeo in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger).; and 7 p.m., free ice cream and cobbler social at the pavilion, hosted by Minidoka County Fair Board. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s story, 11:30 a.m. July 30 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m. July 30; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair/Fairfield
Camas County Fair is July 29 through Aug. 2. Highlights: July 30 — bike parade, 5:15 p.m. followed by a free carnival at 6 p.m. at City Park; July 31 — community potluck picnic at 6 p.m. and music in the park, along with carnival rides; Aug. 1 — livestock show at 8 a.m. at 4-H/City Park with round-robin starting about 11:15 a.m.; carnival rides; a parade at 1 p.m.; volleyball tournament at 2 p.m.; livestock sale at 2 p.m.; bull riding at 6:30 p.m. at the rodeo arena; and street dance at 9 p.m.; Aug. 2 — American Legion breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., and Church in the Park at 10:30 a.m.
Printmaking/Hailey
“Power of the Press: Copper Etching” craft series workshop with artist and printmaker Marne Elmore, 6 p.m. July 30 at Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S. Class is for ages 16 and older; beginners are welcome. Learn to etch on original intaglio plates made of copper. Class participants should wear face masks and follow social distancing recommendations. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Museum members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues July 30 at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Features a junior rodeo at 7 p.m. in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. July 31; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, 9 p.m. July 31 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fest/Jerome
Summer Night of Worship and Music, 5 to 9 p.m. July 31 at Canyonside Christian School, 820 E. Nez Perce St. The event features singer-songwriter EllieMae Millenkamp, a Canyonside Christian School alumni from Jerome and a Team Blake contestant of Season 17 of “The Voice,” and also church bands and guest speakers, along with food trucks. Free admission. Donations will be accepted. Bring chairs and blankets.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo continues July 31 and Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: July 31 — 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena, and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena; Aug. 1 — 9 a.m., 4-H/FFA livestock sale at the pavilion; 1 p.m., antique tractor pull at the horse race track; 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena. Rodeo tickets: $8 adults, $5 children 6-12, $30 per family; free for ages 5 and younger. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Tony Latham, retired Idaho game warden and author, with “Undercover with Idaho’s Poachers and Writing About It” at 5 p.m. July 31 at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual rhizome sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 on the west side of Twin Falls City Park, with social distancing. The group will have a selection of irises with several varieties available in different heights. There will also be daylilies for sale. Information: Magic Valley Iris Society web page or on Facebook, or email onthegograham@gmail.com.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 9 p.m. Aug. 1 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Youth class/Ketchum
“The Emotional Landscape” photography class with artist Barbi Reed, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Hillside Grain, 171 Pero Road, Bellevue, and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug 4 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. On Aug 3, students in sixth through eighth grades visit Hillside Grain and use their smartphones to photograph fields of grain and the stone mill that produces flour. On Aug, 4, they tour the museum’s “From The Colour of its Bloom: The Camas Prairie” exhibition and participate in a supportive critique of their images. Reed’s photography assignments have included in Tibet, Africa and Haiti. Her images have appeared in national and international publications, books and galleries Check the website for a list of supplies to bring. Participants should wear face masks and use social distancing. Cost is $65 for museum members and $75 for nonmembers; register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!