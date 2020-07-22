Looking for something to do? Magic Valley Events Calendar

Lecture/Stanley

Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature Tony Latham, retired Idaho game warden and author, with “Undercover with Idaho’s Poachers and Writing About It” at 5 p.m. July 31 at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org .

Fundraiser/TF

Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual rhizome sale , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 on the west side of Twin Falls City Park, with social distancing. The group will have a selection of irises with several varieties available in different heights. There will also be daylilies for sale. Information: Magic Valley Iris Society web page or on Facebook, or email onthegograham@gmail.com .

Youth class/Ketchum

“The Emotional Landscape” photography class with artist Barbi Reed, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Hillside Grain, 171 Pero Road, Bellevue, and 1 to 4 p.m. Aug 4 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. On Aug 3, students in sixth through eighth grades visit Hillside Grain and use their smartphones to photograph fields of grain and the stone mill that produces flour. On Aug, 4, they tour the museum’s “From The Colour of its Bloom: The Camas Prairie” exhibition and participate in a supportive critique of their images. Reed’s photography assignments have included in Tibet, Africa and Haiti. Her images have appeared in national and international publications, books and galleries Check the website for a list of supplies to bring. Participants should wear face masks and use social distancing. Cost is $65 for museum members and $75 for nonmembers; register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.