KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer its free family program Look, Play and Create, at 10 a.m. June 13 at 191 Fifth St. E.
The program introduces children ages one through five to art through a series of visual activities and age-appropriate messy-fun art projects.
Look, Play and Create classes will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For project themes and class updates beyond those listed below, go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Project themes:
- June 13 — mural painting
- July 11 — patriotic painting
- Aug. 8 — print-making and stamping
- Sept. 12 — fall trees
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.