Kids art

Look, Play, Create will be June 13 in Ketchum.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer its free family program Look, Play and Create, at 10 a.m. July 11 at 191 Fifth St. E.

The program introduces children ages one through five to art through a series of visual activities and age-appropriate messy-fun art projects.

Look, Play and Create classes will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For project themes and class updates beyond those listed below, go to sunvalleycenter.org.

Project themes are as follows:

  • July 11 — patriotic painting
  • Aug. 8 — print-making and stamping
  • Sept. 12 — fall trees

