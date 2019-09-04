{{featured_button_text}}
Art

Look, Play and Create will be Sept. 12 in Ketchum.

 COURTESY OF DEV KHALSA

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer Look, Play and Create at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. The theme will be fall trees.

This free family program introduces art to children ages 1—5 through a series of visual activities and age-appropriate messy-fun art projects.

For more information, go to sunvalleycenter.org.

