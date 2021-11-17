Local pathologist pens holiday-themed murder mystery set in Twin Falls

A real-world, retired pathologist based in the Magic Valley is continuing her “realistic and riveting” murder-mystery series, following an investigation into a serial killer loose in Twin Falls over the holidays.

Jane Bennett Munro graduated from the University of California, Irvine College of Medicine in 1972 and was invited to the Magic Valley by a recruiter as she was nearing the end of her residency. Certified in anatomical and clinical pathology, Munro worked as a hospital-based pathologist for 42 years before her retirement in 2019.

During her illustrious career in pathology, Munro also pursued writing. Her decision to begin the now seven-book series was largely inspired by the “Murder, She Wrote” novels, first published in 1989.

“I figured if a school teacher from Maine could do it, a pathologist from Idaho could do it,” Munro said.

Munro said she initially thought of writing a series as a way to occupy her time after she retired, but as she continued to write, she continued to work. She published her first murder mystery — “Murder under the Microscope” — in 2011.

“Murder under the Microscope” introduces Dr. Antoinette Day, a successful pathologist known to her friends as Toni, who is forced to the solve the murder of a visiting colleague who is filling in for a surgeon at Perrine Memorial Hospital in Twin Falls. As suspicion of foul play falls on Toni, she is confronted with the return of an ex-boyfriend who is now stalking her and threatening her husband.

Drawing from her own experience living and working in Twin Falls, readers follow Toni’s adventures through six other books, three of which are based in the Magic Valley: “Too Much Blood,” “Grievous Bodily Harm,” and “Death by Autopsy.”

“I wrote that because of a joke that was circulating,” Munro explained. “My friend introduced us to two of her daughters, and one said ‘Ew, you do autopsies? On dead people?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah. Those live ones whine too much.’”

Her friend laughed and joked that any other way would be “death by autopsy.” Munro said “Death by Autopsy” was the first book she wrote to fit the title.

Two other novels — “The Body on the Lido Deck” and “A Deadly Homecoming” — follow Toni as she solves other murders while on a Caribbean cruise and during a visit to her hometown of Long Beach, California. Each of these books were also inspired by Munro’s life, growing up in and taking a cruise to the Caribbean.

Munro’s novels have received national acclaim, earning the 2012 IPPY Award for her first book and the 2014 Feathered Quill Award for another titled “Too Much Blood.”

Munro’s latest publication — “The Twelve Murders of Christmas” — follows Toni as she and her neighbors prepare for another festive holiday in Twin Falls as a serial killer tears through the rural city. The vengeful criminal at the heart of the investigation sends Toni holiday cards containing morbid parodies from a popular Christmas carol, foreshadowing murders to come.

With the help of a local reporter, Toni must solve the macabre mystery and apprehend the murderous fugitive.

Munro said she was motivated to create Toni’s world in an effort to show readers what the duties of a pathologist truly include.

“I wanted to introduce what pathologists do, which is not so much autopsies, so people would know what pathologists do day in and day out,” Munro said. “Everybody knows they do autopsies, but the autopsies go the way of the dodo bird unless you’re working in a medical examiner’s setting because there is so much technology with radiology and MRIs and CTs.”

A pathologist is a medical expert who examines bodies and bodily tissues. In her decades as a pathologist, Munro had a multitude of duties, which included working with oncologists to identify what markers are present in a tumor to determine treatment, diagnosing leukemia, and more.

Munro’s holiday whodunit as well as her previous works are available for purchase online.

