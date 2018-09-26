BOISE —The Mrs. Idaho America Pageant will be held Oct. 6 at the Capital High School Auditorium, 8055 W. Goddard Road, Boise.
The event will feature 40 married women from across the state, ranging in age from 25 to 58.
Local delegates are Mrs. Twin Falls Estrellita Strickler and Mrs. Mini-Cassia Syrah Burton.
The delegates will compete for a $10,000 prize package and the opportunity to represent Idaho at the national Mrs. America Pageant. Areas of competition will include personal interview, physical fitness and evening wear.
Tickets for the event are available at mrsidahopageant.com" target="_blank">mrsidahopageant.com under the Shop Now tab.
Applications for the 2020 pageant will be accepted beginning Jan. 1. Space is limited. Go to mrsidahopageant.com to apply.
Delegates must be of good moral character, married, at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and a resident of Idaho.
