Persian Coffee and Mediterranean Food
360 Main Ave. N.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Menu: The options extend from Mediterranean to traditional Persian dishes. Expect tasty kebabs and plenty of rice in every dish.
Price range: $12—$22
Why we love them: For the last couple of months Persian Coffee has sat across the street from Times-News as a mystery.
In the newsroom, we would frequently talk about it. It was an enigma to us. For weeks it was said to be open with not a soul in the restaurant. The dance parties held at the venue didn’t answer what type of food would be served. Two weeks ago it finally officially opened. There were glowing reviews on social media, so I felt inclined to sample the menu and see what Persian Coffee had in store.
I ordered Makhsoos, the most bang for your buck item on the menu, a skewer of chicken cutlets, marinated tender lamb and seasoned beef with a large plate of saffron rice and a grilled tomato on the side. If you do order this, I implore you to share because this is a lot of food.
The highlight was easily the extremely tender chicken that would shred apart with the tiniest push from my fork. Combining each of the meats offered with the rice was an expedition into the different flavors they offered.
Not to be outdone, the simple Persian soup that was brought as a side was an absolute delight. If anyone is looking for a lighter dish to dive into Persian food, I highly recommend trying the soup.
Now, I only tried the one meal, but it was a great way to get my foot into the door and see if Persian Coffee was a worthwhile addition to downtown’s growing food options. Needless to say, I’m excited to try more on the menu.
For more information, call 208-219-2226.
