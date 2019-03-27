Pebble Ponds Golf Course and Restaurant
4035 N 2300 E, Filer
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Menu: Pebble Ponds offers burgers, salads and sandwiches. They have an extensive appetizer menu, with finger steaks, Yankee chips and more.
Price range: $9 — $12
Why we love them:
Summer is right around the corner which means swimming pools, camping and most importantly getting to play golf.
Pebble Ponds Golf Course and Restaurant was bought by Amanda and Kyle Vander Stelt in May 2018. The golf course is a nice and easy 9-hole, par 3 golf course. A perfect way to spend a relaxing afternoon in the summer. On top of that, there’s a nice restaurant which is where golfers can treat themselves after mastering their short game.
The restaurant was originally Blu before it moved to Twin Falls. Now, it’s shaping its identity with a relaxing atmosphere and comfort food. When starting the restaurant, Amanda talked to people in the neighborhood about food they would want and the consensus was burgers and sandwiches. Cook Kendi Lawton plans to expand on the menu this summer with some salads.
The highlights on the menu is easily the Taco Tuesdays where every taco is only $1.25. A fan favorite are the Yankee Chips—homemade chips with a homemade dill-dip, a snack that might be a bit much for one person but will quickly disappear when sharing it with friends. A good place to look for deals and specials is the Pebble Ponds Facebook.
“We’ve had people not know about this place,” Amanda said. “We just want people to know we are here.”
— BOWEN WEST, bwest@magicvalley.com
