Try 3 months for $3
O'Dunken's Draught House

Longtime patron John Fisher enjoys a beer with his wife Judy, not shown, Monday at O'Dunken's Draught House in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

O’Dunkens Draught House

102 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls

Restaurant hours: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Bar hours: 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Menu: O’Dunkens offer more than just Irish fare, they have a variety of pizzas and sandwiches and, of course, Guinness.

Price range: $5 — $17

Why we love them:

When Bev O’Connor and her husband, Steve, bought Dunkens in 2003 they wanted to add something that would last. They needed something that would last.

The restaurant opened in 1990 as Dunkens. So they changed the name to O’Dunkens, as a nod to the O’Connor name. It was a small addition, but O’Dunkens is built on these tiny gestures that build themselves into something grander.

“Every owner put their own special touch,” Martinez said. “O’Dunkens is all of us.”

The walls are plastered with items added from previous owners to give the restaurant personality. But no part of O’Dunkens shows off the years of collaboration quite like the menu. It features items suggested from past employees with recipes that have been tweaked throughout the years.

A highlight is the stromboli, which is an item that O’Connor recommends. It’s a sandwich containing ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and pepperoncini all heated and cradled in focaccia bread.

O’Connor and her husband bought the business on a whim; it was a daring venture for the couple in their 50s. The most intimidating aspect was overseeing the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“Being around people in the town you realize that is your passion,” O’Connor said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments