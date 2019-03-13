O’Dunkens Draught House
102 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls
Restaurant hours: 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Bar hours: 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Menu: O’Dunkens offer more than just Irish fare, they have a variety of pizzas and sandwiches and, of course, Guinness.
Price range: $5 — $17
Why we love them:
When Bev O’Connor and her husband, Steve, bought Dunkens in 2003 they wanted to add something that would last. They needed something that would last.
The restaurant opened in 1990 as Dunkens. So they changed the name to O’Dunkens, as a nod to the O’Connor name. It was a small addition, but O’Dunkens is built on these tiny gestures that build themselves into something grander.
“Every owner put their own special touch,” Martinez said. “O’Dunkens is all of us.”
The walls are plastered with items added from previous owners to give the restaurant personality. But no part of O’Dunkens shows off the years of collaboration quite like the menu. It features items suggested from past employees with recipes that have been tweaked throughout the years.
A highlight is the stromboli, which is an item that O’Connor recommends. It’s a sandwich containing ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese and pepperoncini all heated and cradled in focaccia bread.
O’Connor and her husband bought the business on a whim; it was a daring venture for the couple in their 50s. The most intimidating aspect was overseeing the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
“Being around people in the town you realize that is your passion,” O’Connor said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.