Norm’s Cafe
803 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls
Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
Menu: Norm’s offers standard diner food; an extensive breakfast menu, burgers and more.
Price range: $7 — $15
Why we love them:
In an era where businesses survive off their social media presence and every corporate brand markets fake relatability on Twitter, the classic diner stands as a testament to the importance of making meaningful connections with customers. No diner represents this more than Norm’s Cafe.
Norm’s Cafe was bought by Tom and Vicki Collins in May 1975 and has stayed in the family since. Kena and Scott Collins manage the restaurant now, as far as they are concerned it serves as a second home.
Throughout the restaurant, there are reminders of family hanging on the wall. Black and white photos of the cafe’s origin and a family tree painted above the kitchen serve as reminders for where this eatery started. This feeling of family carries over to every aspect of Norm’s.
“For us, [family] isn’t just a word. We like for people to feel a part of that,” Kena said. “We are off the beaten path. We like to cater to the people who will come back.”
Karen wants Norm’s to stay small and stay true to their vision of family.
Frank Reed, a regular of Norm’s, comes every Thursday for the meatloaf special since 1998. Although he loves the meatloaf he recommends everyone try the chicken noodle dinner. Make sure to get there soon before it runs out.
“People drive from Jackpot just to eat here,” Reed said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.