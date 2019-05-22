Eman Foods
320 Main Ave. East; outside of the Super 7 Motel
Hours: 12 to 8 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday
Menu: Eman Foods offers a wide variety of food from Afghanistan with inspiration from surrounding countries
Price range: $6 — $12
Why we love them: Afghanistan is more of a melting pot of customs and culture than it is given credit for.
The landlocked country is surrounded by Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Pakistan, Tajikistan, India and even reaches out to China. That blending of cultures is most evident in Afghan food.
Eman Foods, the newest food truck in Twin Falls, hopes to highlight Afghanistan’s expansive cuisine. The food truck opened three weeks ago behind Swenson’s supermarket. The truck found a home outside of the Super 7 Motel on Main Avenue.
Fathe Noori, the owner of Eman Foods, worked with the U.S. Army for five years as an interpreter. Noori and his family moved to Twin Falls in 2014 and started attending the Magic Valley Refugee Day where they would serve Afghani food. Everyone would ask where they could eat this food in the Magic Valley outside of Refugee Day.
For the menu, the family tried to find food common in other countries. Jalebi, a common dessert in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a tasty treat made by deep-frying maida flour which is soaked in a sugar syrup afterward. The spicy chicken biryani rice is a particular highlight on the menu. The dish is common throughout India and the Middle East. It’s a spiced dish of delicious chicken on a bed of Afghan rice with a mild kick of spice.
“They are trying the food from the Middle East,” Noori said. “Afghanistan is called the heart of Asia. It’s a mix of cultures.”
Noori hopes to someday open up an Afghanistan restaurant where guests will sit on the floor as per standard Afghan dining etiquette. He envisions a place that celebrates the culture with pictures of the home that he left behind.
“My goal is to have this restaurant where people will see the pictures and hear Afghan music,” he said. “It’ll make people feel like they are in Afghanistan.”
For more information call 208-293-4891
