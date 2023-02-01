Local couple bring a unique game to the Magic Valley

A common thing that is heard in the Magic Valley is “There’s not a lot to do around here.” Two locals have had enough of that and hope to bring a sense of fun, silliness, and unique activities to the area.

Lisa and Jon Douda run their mobile escape room company called “The Escapuary” to offer a unique activity to the Magic Valley. The Doudas set up the game in their motor home which they will take to whoever wants to play.

Along with their mobile escape room, they offer mystery dinner parties, use it as a way to help businesses and groups with team building, as well as cater to birthday parties and, as of recently, marriage proposals.

Their current theme for their mobile escape room is “The Grinch,” which will run until March.

“People are still catching up from Christmas,” the Doudas said. “So the theme is still the Grinch.”

The Doudas are constantly coming up with new ideas and stories to offer to people who want to play, they say.

A 13-month game plan

Their most recent idea is their 13-month game, which started in December. Those who sign up now or even later in the year will get access to the previous months.

The new game is written and executed to take players all over the Magic Valley for 13 months. The game, as well as all their other games, was written by Lisa Douda.

“People buy a monthly membership and play a digital game that I have written,” she said. “Each month they solve riddles and puzzles and it takes them to a different location somewhere in the Magic Valley. They are solving the puzzles and riddles to figure out that location.

“Once they do, they will go to that location where they will find a hidden box. They have to know the codes to open that box to get their final instructions. Players will be playing until our final game on Dec. 13, 2023, where they will play a live game and the winner will get $1,300.”

In order to participate in the final game, the players will need to have found all hidden boxes.

“By the time the 13th game comes along, the participants should know my rhythm of the game,” she said.

According to the Doudas, a lot of their mystery dinner parties cater to adults. But this new 13-month game is a family-friendly game.

A lady bought the game in December, but is waiting until summer until some of her family gets here, Lisa said.

Involving all things localAnother big part of the game is including local businesses, helping people get involved with local history and getting people out to explore the Magic Valley.

They tried to choose smaller businesses to help get people in their door, the Doudas said.

“We are a small business, and (as such), we want to help other small businesses,”

Lisa Douda, vice president of the Friends of Stricker, said that any time she can include local history, she will.

“I believe that we are offering something in the Magic Valley that is unique and that nobody has ever done before.”

If you are interested in participating in the 13-month game or any of their other games, visit escapuary.com.

Close 1 of 8 The Escapuary brings a unique game to the Magic Valley Escapuary owners, Lisa and Jon Douda, pose for a photo inside of their motor home, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kimberly. Their new game is a written and executed, 13-month game that will take players all over the Magic Valley for those months. The Escapuary brings a unique game to the Magic Valley Keys and a handmade box sits in Lisa Douda's craft room where she and her husband make props, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kimberly. The boxes are a part of their new 13-month game that takes players all over the Magic Valley. The Escapuary brings a unique game to the Magic Valley The Escapuary motor home sits on Lisa and Jon Douda's property Jan. 26, 2023, in Kimberly. The motor home allows them to take their escape room games to people's homes, businesses, and other events. The Escapuary brings a unique game to the Magic Valley Props sit inside of the Escapuary motor home on Lisa and Jon Douda's property, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kimberly. The current theme is the Grinch for those who are still catching up from Christmas. The Escapuary brings a unique game to the Magic Valley The front of the Escapuary motor home that sits on owners Lisa and Jon Douda's property, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kimberly. The Escapuary brings a unique game to the Magic Valley The inside of the Escapuary mobile home that sits on Lisa and Jon's property, January 26, 2023, in Kimberly. It's lit with green lights to match the theme of the escape room which is currently "The Grinch," for those who are still catching up from Christmas. The Escapuary brings a unique game to the Magic Valley Multiple props sits on a table inside of the Escapuary mobile home, January 26, 2023, in Kimberly. The Escapuary brings a unique game to the Magic Valley A locked box sits on the inside of the Escapuary mobile home, January 26, 2023, in Kimberly.