{{featured_button_text}}
'The Nutcracker"

Clara and Hans

 COURTESY OF EUGENE BALLET COMPANY

TWIN FALLS — Since the early 1900s, the “The Nutcracker” has been the most performed and most popular ballet of all time. Danced to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score, “The Nutcracker” is a favorite holiday tradition.

Now in its 36th year, the Eugene Ballet Company is, in the words of the National Endowment for the Arts, “one of the premier touring ballet companies in the United States.” During its existence, the company has performed “The Nutcracker” in 32 states and seven countries. The performances Dec. 6 and 7 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium will be an opportunity for the local community to see this professional ballet company.

Eugene Ballet Company’s “Nutcracker” features a cast full of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers.

As has become the custom, local dance students will perform onstage with the Eugene Ballet Company. Roles to be danced by the children include mice, angels, bons bons, party guests, flowers and ladybugs. Students were selected by audition and have been actively rehearsing under the guidance off Rayni Capps.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. There are still excellent seating options available for each performance.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children of high school age and younger. To purchase tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Fine Arts Box Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Dec. 6 children’s cast includes the following:

Baby Mice — Logan Croissant, Aubree Greenwalt, Aurora Hanson, Aubree Haskins, Emily Koeplin, Clara Robison, Remington Egbert, Bridger Jayo, Libby Tatro, Maddison Merrill and Kiersten VanderPol

Angels — Reece Brown, Taylin Callen, Adalae Harmon, Eva Heidemann, Cadence Ivey, Eleanor Nunnelley, Anna Robison, Krissy Tatro, Cailyn Snyder, Henlee Martin, Kiersten VanderPol and Briella Ramos

Bons Bons — McKinley Boehler, Grace Christensen, Abigail Egbert, Madelynn Jayo, Gracie Martin, Erin Mathis, Audrey Schnoor and Adalae Harmon

Female Party Guests — Addison English, Kate Hodges, Emily Mathis, Audrey Schnoor, Lucy Schnoor and Tava McMurdie

Male party Guests — Danielle Peck, Sicily Demmerly, Nayeli Morales, Lily Perry, Grace Christensen and Abbigayle Miranda

Flowers — Kate Hodges, Sydney Kelsey and Abbie Stevens

Flower Understudy — Alyssa Cory, Sicily Demmerly and Lily Sainsbury

The Dec. 7 children’s cast includes the following:

Baby Mice — Jaycee Cary, Ava Chadburn, Addison Cory, Ollie Burt, Hans Demmerly, Eden Pete, Kabree Stewart, Kaylene Leggitt and Maddison Merrill

Angels — Heidi Boer, Jaycee Cary, Brooke Cory, Kaylene Leggitt, Olivya Seymour, Lydia Tucker, Elizabeth Ward and Adalae Harmon

Bons Bons — Evie Baker, Heidi Boer, Krystena Koch, Karley Huber, Afton Hutcinson, Adalae Harmon, Natalie Tytell and Indey Caton

Female Party Guests — Alyssa Cory, Addison English, Gabriella Hammond, Naomi Gilbert, Audrey Richins and Abbie Stevens

Male Party Guests — Lauren Brown, Sicily Demmerly, Braiden Glauner, Abbigayle Miranda, Ella Baker and Lily Perry

Flowers — Kate Hodges, Sydney Kelsey and Abbie Stevens

Flower Understudy — Alyssa Cory, Sicily Demmerly and Lily Sainsbury

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments