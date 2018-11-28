TWIN FALLS — The Eugene Ballet Company’s “Nutcracker” stands out from all the other holiday shows as the one to see. Danced to Tchaikovsky’s memorable score, “The Nutcracker” has been the most-performed ballet since the early 1900s.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
Tickets are: $25 adults and $18 children high school and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Eugene Ballet Company’s “Nutcracker” features a cast of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers. Artistic Director Toni Pimble said in a statement, “The Eugene Ballet Company brings dancers from all over the world to the CSI Fine Arts Center stage. Korean principal Yun-Kyung Kim brings technical aplomb and flair while Russian Petr Orlov explodes onto the stage. Venezuelan Gilmer Duran brings character and magnetism, Leoannis Pupo Guillen acts the role of the nutcracker with style, Juan Carlos Amy-Cordero’s technical prowess is astonishing, while long-time principal dancer Jennifer Martin combines maturity with grace and technical acuity.”
As has become the custom, local dance students will have the thrill of a lifetime as they perform onstage with the Eugene Ballet Company. Students were selected by audition and have been actively rehearsing under the guidance off Rayni Capps. The local cast of characters is:
Baby Mice — Sierra Alberdi, Rubeus Atwood, Audrey Bell, Elaina Borgholthaus, Sariah Borgholthaus, Anton Buffalo-Graff, Ollie Burt, Jaycee Cary, Logan Croissant, Hans Demmerly, Zoe Gonzalez, Eva Heidemann, Cadence Ivey, Daphne Long, Paxie Mathews, Maddison Merrill, Scarlett Miles, Caelyn Mills, Eleanor Nunnelley, Korianna Putman, Cailyn Snyder, Macy Tarbet, Rebeka Wherry
Angels — Elena Alberdi, Aivlyn Barnes, Makayla Bell, Heidi Boer, Indey Caton, Naomi Clysdale, Brooke Cory, Laurelyn Ditlefsen, Bentley Garcia, Hailee Hall, Eva Heidemann, Karley Huber, Cadence Ivey, Alivia King, Laney Lewis, Lucie Miles, Eleanor Nunnelley, Wren Platt, Cailyn Snyder, Lillian Thompson, Elizabeth Ward
Bon Bons — Emma Adolf, Payton Bates, Julia Borgholthaus, Hallie Brittain, Lauren Brown, Paige Conover, Brooklynn Gailey, Madelynn Jayo, Evelyn Lloyd, Tava McMurdie, Amelia Miles, Lucie Miles, Nayeli Morales, Danika Toolson, Kamree Vanderbeek
Party Guests — Lauren Brown, Alyssa Cory, Sicily Demmerly, Addison English, Gabriella Hammond, Kate Hodges, Tava McMurdie, Amelia Miles, Abbigayle Miranda, Danielle Peck, Brooklyn Price, Abbie Stevens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.