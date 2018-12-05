Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Local artist Paul Davis has donated his art collection to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley.

Meet Davis and see his collection from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Herrett Center on North College Road, Twin Falls.

The online auction will be Friday through Dec. 15 at habitatmagicvalley.afrogs.org.

Davis’ entire collection will be displayed at the Herrett Center through the auction’s close on Dec. 15.

