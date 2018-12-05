TWIN FALLS — Local artist Paul Davis has donated his art collection to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley.
Meet Davis and see his collection from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Herrett Center on North College Road, Twin Falls.
The online auction will be Friday through Dec. 15 at habitatmagicvalley.afrogs.org.
Davis’ entire collection will be displayed at the Herrett Center through the auction’s close on Dec. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.