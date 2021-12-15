Living Nativity of Twin Falls returns, welcomes all to come and see

Three Twin Falls families have been busy securing permits, rebuilding stables and finishing Biblical garb in time for the eighth annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls.

Since its unofficial beginning, the Living Nativity of Twin Falls has only grown, becoming a community event that draws thousands each year.

Alaskan native Britt Moffitt moved to the Magic Valley after meeting her husband — Mitchell — while studying at the University of Utah. After fulfilling his commitment to the United States Army as a commissioned officer, and a short period of time living in Germany together, the pair returned to his hometown following a job offer.

“We have lived here for close to 15 years and know that Twin Falls will be our permanent home,” Britt Moffitt said.

In those almost 15 years, the Moffitt family has become known for their extravagant homage to the Biblical birth of Jesus of Nazareth — also known as the Nativity.

Britt said they had always performed the Nativity for their family in the comfort of their living room, but eight years ago they made the decision to purchase llamas and alpacas for fun. When Christmas came around, the couple joked about transforming the animals into camels by crafting humps out of PVC pipe.

“We guilted family and friends into dressing up and performing outside on our property for neighbors and friends,” Britt reminisced. “It was such a ‘Mickey Mouse’ operation that first year.”

Once the presents were opened, wrapping paper discarded and Christmas lights away in storage, Britt, her husband and her sister — Meghan Billings — would come together to think of bigger, better ideas for the next year.

“The three of us became a team,” Britt said. “We planned and executed everything together.”

Their plans continued to grow outside of the confines of Christmas, materializing in circus parties for Halloween and pioneer re-enactments of Nauvoo, Illinois. Britt said her children, who were quite young when these adventures began, affectionately remember each experience.

Each year, the Moffitt family works tirelessly to improve upon the idea of their living Nativity, fine tuning details and fixing concerns they observe during the prior year. Britt said the Nativity only continues to improve because of the community’s patience and the cast and volunteers’ enthusiasm.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows that they are invited, regardless of their beliefs,” Britt Moffitt said. “We have always wanted this to be a community event where we can come together to celebrate the birth of our Savior, so we are thrilled with the kind response of everyone in the Magic Valley.”

This year’s Live Nativity of Twin Falls begins Thursday and continues through Saturday. The event will occur each night, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at 1267 Madrona St. N. in Twin Falls. Those who are unable to walk through the experience are welcomed to drive by the stable along Galena Drive.

Event organizers ask attendees to bring canned food donations, which will be used to benefit local food pantries for the holidays.

