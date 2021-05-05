Live music and comedy again? 6 new concerts: Flaming Lips, Nikki Glaser, more

BOISE — Idaho concert venues are starting to rumble again.

After being mostly silent for more than a year, the Revolution Center in Garden City and the Knitting Factory in Boise are announcing new shows and putting them on sale later this week.

Some events, like psychedelic-rock band The Flaming Lips, are nearly a year away. But others, like Johnny Cash tribute Cash’d Out, are happening as soon as next month.

Because more Americans are being vaccinated and safety recommendations keep evolving, coronavirus policies are in flux. But live music fans can expect reduced capacities at indoor events in the immediate future.

Here’s the lowdown, in chronological order:

Cash’d Out

8 p.m. June 15, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. This concert will be presented in a cabaret setup, meaning tables that are separated. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 for $20, $25 and $45 (VIP reserved cabaret upstairs) at cttouringid.com.

Beartooth and Wage War