Live and online: Jazz group takes stage at CSI for virtual audience

Has it been difficult to book gigs because of the pandemic?

The pandemic has shut down live music across America. A lot of my friends are jazz musicians based in NYC and make their living off performing, and the pandemic has been very difficult for them. Gigs and shows locally have been really scarce as well. For example, I usually would have played with a small group at a few parties and events over the holidays, and there weren’t any of those opportunities. Before the pandemic, there were also monthly gigs at a few places around Twin (the venues I mentioned earlier), and those all ended back last March.

Have you ever performed for a live audience that wasn’t in the room?

I’ve performed in hybrid situations before where there was a live audience as well as an internet audience, but never to just a virtual audience. Two of my student-groups at the college did put on a live-streamed-only concert at the end of the past fall semester, and I directed the big band and announced the tunes. That was my first time putting on a show for an entirely empty venue, with just a virtual audience.

What are the benefits and setbacks to performing for a livestream audience?