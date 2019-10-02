TWIN FALLS — If asked to make a list of the scariest monsters from fiction what would be on there?
The creature from the Black Lagoon? The Wolf Man? Possibly a vampire? Certainly no vegetation would be included in the ranks of these horrifying legends. Well, “Little Shop of Horrors” is here to remind audiences that maybe they should be afraid of greenery.
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre is bringing “Little Shop of Horrors” to Twin Falls for an extensive three week run.
This is the first show directed by Sosana Carpenter. She has constantly been thinking about the unique challenges that come with this show; she wanted Skid Row to feel like a grimy hive for the scum of the Earth and she wanted the villainous herb “Audrey II” to look like a living thing.
“I hope that audiences admire all of the little bits in the show,” Carpenter said. “There is so much going on in a scene that you would catch something new each time you watched it.”
“Little Shop of Horrors” originated on film in the 1960s as a spoof of sci-fi B-movies; it became an off-Broadway black comedy that was adapted to a cult classic film in 1986.
The story centers around meek florist Seymour Krelborn, who is secretly in love with his co-worker Audrey. When Seymour discovers a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II,” who promises fame and fortune — all he has to do is keep feeding it human blood.
The characters in the play are delightful to watch — from the grumpy flower shop owner Mr. Mushnik to the masochistic dental patient Arthur Denton. Even the sleazy background characters on Skid Row have a certain charm to them. The timid protagonist Seymour, portrayed by Cameron Secaur, often shares scenes with “Audrey II” a puppet that can be hard to act off of.
No character in this show is as memorable as the man-eating flower “Audrey II.”
It’s no easy task to bring this R&B singing monstrosity to life. The bar for quality for puppeteer work was set by famous puppeteer Frank Oz when he directed the 1986 musical. Throughout the show “Audrey II” grows, which means different puppets for each transformation and more puppeteers to work the character. For this production, one person was tasked with designing the ever-growing “Audrey II.” As a fan of the quirky cult classic, Amelia Glenn accepted the challenge of bringing the monster to life.
It all started with sketching out possibilities for “Audrey II” and how the puppet would work on stage. Glenn created four separate puppets to show the different stages of growth for the botanical beast. “Audrey II” starts out in a tiny pot and by the end of the show is a giant that takes up nearly half the stage.
“I’m hoping most people think it’s kind of cute in the beginning to something dauntingly scary by the end,” Glenn said.
Putting the puppets together took about three hours of work every day for over a month, Glenn said. The largest of the puppets is made with PVC pipes and foam with a layer over top. While designing each iteration of “Audrey II,” not only did looks have to be taken into consideration but practicality for the performers.
The behemoth vegetable at the end of the show is designed almost like a backpack that will be worn by Faith Slaughter in her first puppeteering role. She has to move her torso to form an obtuse angle to devour all of the poor souls in “Audrey II’s” path. On top of the physical challenge of puppeteering, it’s not to be forgotten that she still has to physically act with the character. While puppeteering, Slaughter is trying to convey as much sass as she can while moving the head of the creature — which can be a difficult task for a character that has the limited facial structure of a Venus flytrap wearing lipstick.
The silky smooth voice of “Audrey II” is provided by Larry Johnson. This is his second outing as the character, his first being a Magic Valley Little Theatre production in 2002. His challenge for the role comes with matching the lip flaps provided by the physical actors — Johnson is the first to admit that he has it pretty easy performing from backstage.
“It’s really an unusual show,” Johnson said. “It’s an outrageous premise.”
