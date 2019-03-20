Try 3 months for $3

HAILEY — Do you have a story to tell? To help get it out there, the final Wood River Writing Workshop with Sarah Sentilles will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 3 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.

The class session for this generative writing workshop is designed to build your writer’s toolbox and revitalize your creative practice. Participants will engage in writing exercises, discuss craft, share new work and clear out whatever stops you from putting writing at the center of your life.

The focus of the workshop is creating new writing rather than critiquing manuscripts, so writers in all genres are welcome — from published writer to grocery list writer, from novice to advanced, from novelist to memoirist and everything in between.

Sarah Sentilles is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion, activist, writing coach and author of many books including “Draw Your Weapons” from Random House. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Yale and master’s and doctoral degrees at Harvard. Sentilles taught undergraduate and graduate students for more than a decade. She lives in Hailey.

Limited spots are available. The cost is $25 for SVCA members, $35 for non-members and $10 for students.

To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10294522?mc_cid=a543321846&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments