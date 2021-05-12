Lights, music, waterfalls: Behind the scenes of Shoshone After Dark

TWIN FALLS — If you have visited Shoshone Falls Park recently, you may have noticed a couple of yellow scaffolding structures with lots of lights attached to them erected on the sidewalk. The waters tumbling over the “Niagara of the West” starting Friday night will be illuminated by 42 lights, synced to music and create a spectacle like no other.
But how did the project all come together?
Arnel Culum, marketing assistant at Visit Southern Idaho, began working on a light-show project similar to the annual Lights and Lasers show.
“We asked ourselves, ‘how can we illuminate Shoshone Falls?’ and the answer was, we needed very very bright lights, like giant floodlights,” Culum said. “We also asked ourselves, ‘has anybody ever done this before?’, and the answer was, yes, Niagara Falls.”
Culum spent a couple of days researching the basics for a show of this stature, looking at how many lights would be needed, the distance of projection needed to be, and companies that made such lights — anything the internet could help guide him in making this idea reality.
After contacting light maker Stanley LED Lighting, Culum luckily was able to obtain two free lights to demo them on the falls in January.
“They sent me those two lights, I got them and I used this battery back-up thing, plugged it in, and came here at night and I shined it at the falls,” he said. “I shined it, I recorded it, and I was blown away. I couldn’t believe that this light was able to shoot that far and I was able to go ahead and see it.”
To further help him with the project, Culum reached out to the company that puts on the light shows on Niagara Falls. One of their main engineers, Alan MacIntosh, became Culum’s mentor in how to set up the professional lighting display for Shoshone Falls should go.
Culum learned the folks at Niagara Falls were pairing four RGBW, 2° lights, and pointing them at one spot to create one light spot. Culum thought for the Shoshone Falls show, the two demo lights he had in hand were not going to suffice.
As luck would have it, Stanley told Culum a newer version of the lights were available, containing all four lights into one module, which Culum jumped at when offered.
“Niagara Falls is using the version one, the demo lights that they sent me was version two, and then the ones here that we see today are version three,” Culum said. “The moral of the story was we ended up purchasing 36 of the Stanley lights. We also purchased six of the American DJ Hydro Beam X2. With all of these lights pointed at the falls, we were looking good.”
The last piece of the puzzle came in the form of professional lighting artist David Henry. Culum found Henry, a YouTuber who creates lighting tutorials and reached out to him for advice.
“My background is not lighting. I’m kinda figuring this out as I went,” Culum said. “He stepped in to be the programmer, I sent him 3D models of the Shoshone Falls, how the structure is going to look like, and we came up with this concept.”
The concept Culum and Henry envisioned was to create a 12 x 3 grid pattern (12 circles using three lights) pointed at Shoshone Falls paired with a 20-minute music track set on a loop, resting for approximately three minutes before starting again.
Henry synced the music with the lights and the setup is complete, awaiting the first show Friday.