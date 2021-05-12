Lights, music, waterfalls: Behind the scenes of Shoshone After Dark

After contacting light maker Stanley LED Lighting, Culum luckily was able to obtain two free lights to demo them on the falls in January.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They sent me those two lights, I got them and I used this battery back-up thing, plugged it in, and came here at night and I shined it at the falls,” he said. “I shined it, I recorded it, and I was blown away. I couldn’t believe that this light was able to shoot that far and I was able to go ahead and see it.”

To further help him with the project, Culum reached out to the company that puts on the light shows on Niagara Falls. One of their main engineers, Alan MacIntosh, became Culum’s mentor in how to set up the professional lighting display for Shoshone Falls should go.

Culum learned the folks at Niagara Falls were pairing four RGBW, 2° lights, and pointing them at one spot to create one light spot. Culum thought for the Shoshone Falls show, the two demo lights he had in hand were not going to suffice.

As luck would have it, Stanley told Culum a newer version of the lights were available, containing all four lights into one module, which Culum jumped at when offered.