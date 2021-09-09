Lights and Lasers to return to Canyon Springs Golf Course

TWIN FALLS — For the second year, the Lights and Lasers show will be held at Canyon Springs Golf Course instead of Shoshone Falls, organizers announced Thursday.

The move provides more space for spectators to social distance, Southern Idaho Tourism said. The show will also have a touchless check-in system.

Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry said interest in the event has grown each year among locals and tourists and that the production's artistic direction never ceases to amaze her.

"The Lights and Lasers show is truly magical," Barry said. "It's set to timeless music amidst beautiful canyon scenes and Perrine Coulee Falls. And this year's event, which builds off last year's show, celebrates Idaho's magnificent beauty and showcases how visionary settlers magically transformed the arid, nearly uninhabitable area into the lush, agricultural paradise we know today."

Tickets are available at visitsouthidaho.com. VIP tickets for the premier viewing area cost $75 each and include a three-course, sit-down meal in the clubhouse. General admission tickets are $60 per car load and include parking. Non-parking tickets for patrons arriving by taxi, Uber, or other drop-off services cost $12 each. Busing services are not offered this year, but ample parking is available.