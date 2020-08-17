Lights and Lasers show rescheduled with new location

TWIN FALLS — The Lights and Lasers event in the Snake River Canyon has been rescheduled for the nights of Sept. 24 to 27.
"The festival will be a little different this year with extra COVID-19 precautions and a new location," a statement from Southern Idaho Tourism said. "The event attracts thousands of guests for four nights, and hosts wanted to ensure attendee’s safety and enjoyment."
This year, the event will be held at, Canyon Springs Golf Course, where organizers say there will be plenty of room for attendees to spread out.
The 2020 show builds off last year's theme of celebrating Idaho and its beauty.
“The interest in the event, even after COVID19 has been inspiring," said Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry. "It’s been a roller coaster working to bring the event back and ensure as many health and safety precautions are taken as possible.”
Safety precautions include six foot spacing or more for each group, available parking passes and touchless check in. There will also be ample sanitizing stations, masks and separation of group markers.
"All proceeds of the event will go towards promoting and developing the beautiful Magic Valley," the statement said. "Last year’s efforts resulted in important matching funds for a grant to fix the Interstate Bridge (Broken Bridge) at Auger Falls."
Tickets are on sale at visitsouthidaho.com. Experience the show in the premier viewing area by purchasing VIP tickets, which include a three course, sit down meal in the clubhouse, for $75 (limited tickets available). Or general admission tickets for adults and 12+ for $12, under 12 for $7, and kids 5 and younger are free. There are a 125 parking passes available at $20 each.
Email contact@visitsouthidaho.com for additional questions.
Lights and Lasers Show at Shoshone Falls
